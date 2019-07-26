Virginia man donating a kidney to a friend on Friday

On Friday morning, Jamie Watkins and Leanna Davis will undergo a kidney transplant, with Watkins donating his kidney to Leanna.

More than a year and a half ago, Leanna was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Her husband, Rick Davis, said this experience was similar to the one she has had with her heart.

"We had traveled this path 17 years ago when she needed a heart transplant," said Rick. "She was born with congenital heart trouble. At age 40, her heart just played out, it couldn't go anymore."

Leanna's heart issue limited their quality of life.

"We couldn't go anywhere, we couldn't do anything," said Rick. "We had to stay here at home base just in case we got that phone call."

It took three years for Leanna to find a donor for her heart transplant.

She was able to make a recovery, but complications from the medicine she took for her heart and a battle with norovirus led to her kidney failure a year and a half ago.

Leanna said fear instantly went through her mind when she was diagnosed, especially because of the experience her mother had when she was on dialysis.

"My mom was on dialysis and I just thought back to what she had to go through," said Leanna. "I didn't want to do it, but I knew I had to do."

Years of friendship with Leanna and Rick pushed Watkins to offer his kidney to Leanna.

"I really didn't have to think about it a lot, it just seemed like the right thing to do," said Watkins. "As soon as I knew there was a need, I offered to go through the screening process."

He was originally declined because he was a pre-diabetic, but he changed his lifestyle in order to be cleared for the transplant.

"He started drinking a lot of water, he started running, exercising a lot and stopped smoking," said Leanna. "He was determined from day one, I think.

"I spent a lot of time at the gym and drinking a lot less beer," said Watkins.

Leanna said she was delighted he could go through with the transplant after so many people were deemed incompatible.

"I'm so very grateful, I'll never be able to say thank you enough," she said.

All three of them said they are ready for the operation on Friday.

"Just anxious," said Watkins. "We've been working at this for a year and a half now, ready to get it done."

