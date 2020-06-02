Man shelters 70 protesters inside his D.C. home overnight

A man in the nation's capital said he sheltered about 70 protesters in his home all night after they got caught between police lines after curfew.

Protesters who sheltered in Rahul Dubey's home are pictured cheering for him on June 2, 2020. (Image: WJLA)

Rahul Dubey told WJLA-TV he was sitting on his porch around 8:30 p.m. last night when law enforcement officers began corralling protesters on his street. He let some sit with him, and helped others out through his back alley, but the situation then escalated when officers started pushing protesters to the ground and releasing pepper spray, creating a “human tsunami” into his home.

“I was hanging on my railing yelling, ’Get in the house! Get in the house!'” he told The Washington Post.

Officers also released pepper-spray through the window after he closed the door, Dubey told WJLA-TV. The protesters inside the home screamed, and started pouring water and milk into their eyes in a scene he described as “pure mayhem.”

Being “pepper-sprayed in a respiratory pandemic” and then trapped inside a home with more than 70 people doesn't “feel safe at all,” Allison Lane said, but they "need to demonstrate to show the police it’s not ok to attack people.”

One officer came to the door to ask for a piece of the pizza that was delivered to the house overnight as Dubey was on the phone with the TV station, WJLA reported. The protesters left the home after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the district’s curfew ended.