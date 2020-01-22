Man shoots up West Virginia house with 'AK-47 style rifle'

Authorities in West Virginia's capital city said they are looking for a man who was caught on video shooting up a house with a military-style rifle early Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department released security footage of the shooting that shows two men approach the Wyoming Street home, with one knocking on the door and quickly walking away as the other aims the “AK-47 style rifle” at the building.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston Police say.

No one came to the door but police said someone asked “who is it?" before the armed man fired several shots at the house while running away.

Police said there were no injuries and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.

Nearby neighbors like Tyrone Johnson, who has a young child, say this all was too close for comfort.

"Anytime you hear gunshots, especially if you have kids, you're going to be afraid," Johnson told WSAZ.

While no one was hurt, the home was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

