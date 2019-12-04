Man shot in Richmond is city’s 12th shooting since Thanksgiving

A man shot early Wednesday morning is the latest victim in a string of violence in the city of Richmond that's been ongoing since Thanksgiving.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Richmond Police responded to the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man sitting on a resident’s porch, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the victim told them he had been shot in the 2000 block of Conrad Street in the city’s Whitcomb Court community.

There have been 12 shootings in the city since Thanksgiving, injuring 14 people and killing 3.

In this latest shooting, police have not announced suspect information. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.