Man shown in verbal altercation at South Ga. McDonald’s fired from job at sheriff’s office

The man shown in a viral video having a verbal altercation with a female at a Savannah McDonald’s has been fired from his job.

The viral video shared on Twitter, now with over two million views, shows a verbal altercation between the man and a woman, allegedly over her using the Spanish language. (Source: Contributed photo/WTOC/Gray News)

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirmed to WTOC that the man shown was employed at the sheriff’s office and was fired on Wednesday morning. He says after an investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit, it found Jail Maintenance Mechanic Walter Browning made racist statements to a group of students on Sunday, Sept. 22 that was recorded on cell phone video.

The viral video shared on Twitter, now with over two million views, shows a verbal altercation between the man and a woman, allegedly over her using the Spanish language.

The man can be heard in the video telling her to “speak English." He also responds, “I know I am” when the woman claims he is racist.

Sheriff Wilcher said his office has no tolerance for this type of behavior and will not allow any person to knowingly be mistreated. The sheriff will be holding a press conference Thursday morning to address the incident.

Copyright 2019 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.