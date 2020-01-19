Man allegedly uses fake money to purchase gift cards in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who used counterfeit $100 bills at five local retailers over the weekend.

Reports were taken from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona, and Weyers Cave, where a man allegedly passed the fake money to purchase gift cards.

If you have any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540)245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800)322-2017.