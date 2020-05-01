Man walks out on job after he says employer didn’t do enough to protect workers, customers

A Colonial Heights man walked out on his job after he became concerned that his employer was not doing enough to protect customers and employees.

Ivan Sumlin, 32, is a father of three who says he parted ways with his job at Ashley HomeStore after he reached out to human resources, concerned about too many people coming into the store during a time of social distancing.

For nearly a year, Sumlin has sold furniture at Ashley HomeStore in Colonial Heights.

"I had to speak up,” Sumlin said.

Because he didn't like what he says he saw.

“We had upwards of 30 to 35 people in the store…We did not require guests to wear masks. We did not require guests to wear gloves. We also would let guests touch tables, furniture, everything else with no sanitation on any parts of the tables,” he claims.

Sumlin says even customers started complaining to him, and that’s when he says he went to human resources.

“I even told the HR representative that I loved my job and I wanted to keep my job. I just had these concerns that I wanted to express to her,” he said.

He says he kept getting the run-around, so one day, he left.

“I was utterly disgusted,” Sumlin said.

That’s when he says his general manager sent him a text message saying to come back.

“I literally said ‘I fear for the health of myself and everyone in that building,’” Sumlin said.

Sumlin says the manager told him the building is safe. Sumlin shared with NBC12 a copy of a text message exchange, where Sumlin says his manager seemed to make light of the situation by asking him if he even knows anyone who has come down with COVID-19.

“Although it is our general policy that we do not comment on personnel matters, please be assured that we take very seriously all health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our employees and customers is and always has been a top priority. From the very beginning, we have taken all measures required to ensure that we are compliant, and we have continued to adjust as new recommendations are given to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers,” company representative Danialle Gionet said in a statement.

Sumlin says if that were the case, he'd still be at work.

"Not many places around here are open, so when you have a furniture store that's open and you're opening up the floodgates to let everybody in, extending your hours so that even more people can come in, it's insane,” he said.

Before he spoke out, employees were given the option to take a voluntary furlough. Sumlin received a letter saying employees’ jobs would be protected after the pandemic and that if workers have any concerns about COVID-19, they wouldn’t have to come in.

Sumlin declined the furlough because he wanted to work, but when he says the company didn’t act on his concerns, he had to weigh the options and chose his health.