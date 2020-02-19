Man wanted after $10,000 worth of merchandise goes missing from Harrisonburg store

Harrisonburg Police are looking for a man after more than $10,000 worth of merchandise went missing from the Rolling Hills Antique Museum.

According to investigators, officers responded to a shoplifting call on February 12 at the store's location on 779 East Market Street.

Police said the man was in the antique mall for more than an hour and stuffed jewelry into his coat pockets. Police said he picked the lock on the jewelry cases or had a skeleton key to enter the cases.

Anybody with information about the man pictured should contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436.

