A Virginia police department is searching for a man they say recently impersonated a law enforcement officer.

The Lynchburg Police Department says William Jacob Mills is wanted on one charge, and they're asking anyone who may come into contact with him to call 911 or 434-847-1602.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Officer Williams at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can be entered online as well at p3tips.com.