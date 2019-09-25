Man who faked being teen doctor has been freed from prison

A 22-year-old Florida man imprisoned for impersonating a doctor while he was a teenager and stealing from a patient has been freed from custody.

News outlets report Malachi Love-Robinson, known as "Dr. Love," was released Monday, about 20 months into his 3.5-year sentence. He was given credit for time served before his sentencing. Authorities have said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer.

He was separately accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. He previously served a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car.

Specifically, authorities said he tried to buy a Lexus using a fake earnings statement.

According to officials, Love-Robinson was accompanied by an elderly woman, who he claimed was his relative, to help him finance the vehicle. But employees at the dealership became suspicious after they discovered the 19-year-old had been previously arrested on fraud-type charges in Florida.

Authorities have said Love-Robinson also posed as a doctor in 2015, but didn't treat anyone and only wandered a hospital in doctor garb.

