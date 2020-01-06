Man who killed state police agent accused in jail attack

A Richmond man convicted of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police special agent has been accused of attacking another inmate while in custody.

Travis Aaron Ball, 30, is accused of using a shank to stab another inmate, Ted Hull, superintendent of the Northern Neck Regional Jail, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch for a story published Friday.

Hull said the altercation Dec. 18 apparently stemmed from what the men were watching on television in a day room. It left the victim with puncture wounds to the hand, scalp and neck, Hull said. He was hospitalized for several days and then returned to the jail.

Hull said Richmond County Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Trible will determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Ball already faces institutional charges from the jail of assault and hindering and employee, Hull said. If found guilty of those charges, Ball could be placed in segregation for up to 15 days.

Ball was sentenced in 2018 to 36 years in prison for the fatal shooting of special agent Michael Walter, who had been patrolling a public housing complex in Richmond.

