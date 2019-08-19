West Virginia man who let python escape misses court hearing

The man accused of letting his 15-foot python escape into the woods outside Morgantown did not show up for his initial court date on Wednesday.

The Dominion Post reports the judge scheduled another hearing for Shane Stevens in September. He is charged with allowing an animal to run at large, which carries a $500 fine.

Authorities say Stevens was transporting his pet snake in a truck on May 30 when it escaped its cage.

A search party that included a drone aircraft couldn't find the python and officials have since called off the hunt. Stevens told officers the snake is dangerous.

Municipal Judge Stephen Higgins said on Wednesday if Stevens does not show up for his next hearing, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

