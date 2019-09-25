Waynesboro man acquitted after deadly crash in 2018

Jeffery Lakatos was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter in Augusta County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Lakatos was originally charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter after investigators said he struck and killed Wanda Kramer in July last year.

According to Virginia State Police, Lakatos was driving on Laurel Hill Road in Verona when he struck and killed Kramer near the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

On Wednesday, the judge acquitted Lakatos of involuntary manslaughter but found him guilty of DUI.

Lakatos was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months suspended.

