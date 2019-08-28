Man with valley connection charged with murdering companion in California

A man with a Shenandoah Valley connection is in custody for allegedly murdering another man while traveling in California.

California DMV photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

According to California's Lake County Sheriff's Office, Mavrick Fisher is expected to be booked into their custody at the Lake County Jail sometime on Wednesday.

Fisher is accused of murdering Grant Whitaker. The sheriff's office said Grant Whitaker was traveling with Fisher and had recently been reported missing in Illinois.

Whitaker's family had not been in contact from him since an alleged altercation between Whitaker and Fisher at a campground in Humboldt County, California. The county is located about 270 miles north of San Francisco.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip on Aug. 24 directing them to a stolen car connected to Whitaker that had been found in Lake County.

The following day, the office received information that Fisher had admitted to killing Whitaker. The office also received information about where to find the body.

On Aug. 26, the major crimes unit served a search warrant at a property in Lake County. They found human remains they believe to be Whitaker's.

Later that day, the office was contacted by Mexican authorities who said they had Fisher in custody.

Fisher was transported to California and is now in custody at Lake County Jail. According to jail records, he has been charged with murder and is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy has been completed, and Whitaker's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Back in November 2015, WHSV reported about a teen, also named Mavrick Fisher who was missing for a day. Deputies in Lake County confirmed to us that Fisher attended Stuarts Draft High School at one point.