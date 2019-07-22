Manchin: $1.4 billion in opioid settlement should be spent to fight epidemic

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) called for a $1.4 billion settlement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, the manufacturer of Suboxone, to be used specifically for programs and resources directly to fight the opioid epidemic.

"This was not a health plan to put this product on the market, this was a business plan and it's shown to be that. They should basically pay and pay dearly," said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin believes the nation must do more to address the epidemic.

The settlement is to resolve U.S. investigations into the marketing of Suboxone by a subsidiary of Reckitt Benckiser.

The company said Thursday it reached agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

The government alleged that an ex-Reckitt subsidiary sought to increase prescriptions for Suboxone Film by deceiving health care providers into believing the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.

Suboxone Film was marketed by RB’s former prescription business Indivior, which was spun off in 2014.

The company says it “acted lawfully at all times and expressly denies all allegations that it engaged in any wrongful conduct” but the settlement was in the best interest of RB and shareholders.

It said the settlement would prevent uncertainty and distraction from continued investigations.