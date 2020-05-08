Manchin: Barr says no new inmates coming to Gilmer, Hazelton

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says Attorney General William Barr has assured him that no new inmates will be transferred to the Gilmer and Hazelton federal prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat senator made the announcement Friday after one of the 124 inmates sent to the Federal Correctional Institution at Gilmer tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

A voicemail and email left with the federal Bureau of Prisons were not immediately returned. A message left on the U.S. Department of Justice website was not immediately returned.

Local and federal politicians representing West Virginia opposed any inmate transfers into the state.