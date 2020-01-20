Suspect found after manhunt in Rockbridge County along Route 11

UPDATE (4:11 p.m.):

According to Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management, the suspect in a manhunt along Rt. 11 in the Timber Ridge areas has been located.

They say there is no longer an active emergency situation in the area.

___________

Drivers in Rockbridge County are being advised to avoid Route 11 (North Lee Hwy.) in the Timber Ridge area as deputies search for someone who fled law enforcement.

Rockbridge County deputies and other law enforcement officials are searching near a Days Inn for a person they say ran from the custody of Augusta County deputies.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone in the area is asked to stay inside with their doors locked until further notice.

No further information has been released at this point.

