March is National Problem Gambling Awareness month

March is National Problem Gambling Month. The Virginia Lottery along with the Virginia Council on Problem gambling has been working to bring an awareness to problem gambling.

Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline. | Credit: WHSV

While the Virginia lottery sales help raise funds for K-12 education across the state and can be viewed as a good thing, they realize some people could be struggling with an addiction to gambling.

Nationwide between two and four percent of people show signs of gambling addiction. The Virginia Lottery is hoping to raise awareness of those signs which include the following:

- Spending more time or money on gambling than one can afford or had planned

- Increased financial problems and debt related to gambling

- Visiting multiple lottery retailers in one day or visiting one retailer multiple times in one day

- Lying about gambling

- Losing time from family or work to gamble

- Continuing to gamble despite work or relationship troubles

- Borrowing money to gamble

- Gambling when feeling upset or stressed

- Having unsuccessfully tred to cut back or quit.

People who have observed these warning signs in themselves or loved ones can call the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline toll free at (888) 532-3500.

"It's a good first step for someone who might have a problem or you think a loved one might have a problem, and it's an important part of what the lottery does in presenting its games responsibly," John Hagerty, Spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery, said.

The helpline is available 24/7, is confidential and allows callers to ask questions and get advice pertaining to their situation.

The Virginia Lottery gives the following tips to keeping playing the lottery fun:

- Play for entertainment, not investment

- Set a budget and keep it

- Use money you can afford to spend

- Know the odds of your game

- Don't gamble when you're upset

- Maintain balance in your life

Hagerty said playing the lottery can be fun, but there is a line where it can be problematic for some.

"Playing a game of chance can be fun. It can be exciting. It can be entertainment," Hagerty said. "But for that estimated two to four percent of the population placing a wager, playing a game of chance can be very destructive."

For more information on problem gambling, you can go the the Virginia Lottery website.