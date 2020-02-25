Marcia Geiger announces candidacy for Ward B seat on Waynesboro City Council

A Waynesboro woman with a background in community service, banking, and retail management is running for City Council.

Marcia Geiger wants to represent the people in Ward B. Together with her husband, Geiger has lived in Waynesboro for 40 years and raised a daughter through the school system.

Geiger says her top three priorities are education, economic development, and community - which includes investing in Port Republic and Basic City.

“I want people to know that I’m a problem solver and that I’m a communicator, and I’m a listener. I want people to be able to talk to me and know that I will get back to them. I also want people to know that I want the city to communicate on all the issues that are pending out there," said Geiger.

Geiger says she has no interest in raising taxes, but wants to balance the budget. Longtime councilman Bruce Allen currently represents Ward B.