Marshall Pattie proposes Government Center's land be used for youth sports

Verona Elementary School is for sale, and WHSV spoke with the Verona Community Association to see how it would affect youth sports.

WHSV's Chelsea Church also followed up with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to see if they have come up with any possible solutions.

Marshall Pattie is the Supervisor for the North River District, where Verona Elementary School sits. He is proposing that new fields be built on the paved space at the Augusta County Government Center.

Pattie was the only board member who voted against closing the school, but since its doors shut and it went on the market, he has been thinking of ways to make up for lost space if it is sold.

Pattie wants the money from the sale to stay in Verona and be used to build new fields and facilities to meet the needs of the community.

Space for these things in the County is limited, but he said his idea to use the Government Center's many acres of land could be a possibility.

"It's not next to any neighbors, so we won't have any issues with that, we already own the land, so it'll be cheaper, and it's right next to bathroom facilities, it's well lighted, has electricity, so I think there's a lot of good uses," Pattie said.

Pattie said the proposed land also has benefits of safety since it is located between the Government Center and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

