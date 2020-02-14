Marine Corps Museum commemorates Iwo Jima anniversary

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The museum along Interstate 95 in Triangle, Virginia, is hosting a series of events the weekend of Feb. 22.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody" Williams will share his memories of Iwo Jima during a presentation on Feb. 22. The next day will feature an Iwo Jima-themed Family Day, and a concert by the Marine Band.

The 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima is best known for the photo showing six Marines raising the U.S. flag over Mount Suribachi. That flag is on display at the museum.