Marshall University says 4 have virus as athletes return

At least four people have now tested positive for the coronavirus at Marshall University as the school moves to allow to its athletes return to campus, officials said Wednesday.

The college said three student athletes and one staffer tested positive. All four people are in quarantine. Tests are pending for two more athletes.

The school is making all student athletes self-isolate for a week when they return to campus for workouts. They must test negative before being allowed to leave.

Marshall canceled in-person classes in March. The school said it plans to resume them on Aug. 24.