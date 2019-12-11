Marshall student convicted of battery released, awaits trial

This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – An expelled Marshall University student convicted of sexually battering a fellow student has been released from jail and awaits a new trial on accusations he sexually assaulted two additional students last year.

A judge released 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin on bond to home confinement Tuesday. News outlets reported he served time for his sentence for battery that was handed down in July.

He awaits a trial in February on four counts of second-degree sexual assault stemming from accusations he raped two Marshall students in separate incidents in 2018.

Hardin has maintained his innocence and said the interactions were consensual.

 