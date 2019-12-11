Marshall student convicted of battery released, awaits trial

An expelled Marshall University student convicted of sexually battering a fellow student has been released from jail and awaits a new trial on accusations he sexually assaulted two additional students last year.

A judge released 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin on bond to home confinement Tuesday. News outlets reported he served time for his sentence for battery that was handed down in July.

He awaits a trial in February on four counts of second-degree sexual assault stemming from accusations he raped two Marshall students in separate incidents in 2018.

Hardin has maintained his innocence and said the interactions were consensual.

