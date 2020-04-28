Marshall to hold online graduation for medical students

Marshall University is set to hold a virtual graduation ceremony for its medical students, the college said on Monday.

Graduating students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will have their ceremony online Friday. It will feature recorded messages from from the dean and two students and will be posted online after 1 p.m.

The school is also scheduled to hold its incoming student orientation sessions online as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, Republican Gov. Jim Justice has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the year and advised schools to make preparations for online graduation ceremonies.