Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to end with next season

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will end after its upcoming seventh season.

The news was first reported by Deadline in an interview with Marvel television boss Jeff Loeb and then announced by ABC.

The show, which was the first and longest-running Marvel television series, has told the story of a group of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents through years of events that followed the same timeline as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Currently in its sixth season, it ranks as the No. 1 program in Friday’s 8 pm hour this summer among adults 18-49.

“Agent Coulson is one of the most beloved cinematic heroes of our time, and we’re so glad to have spent 7 seasons with him and the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as they saved the world from countless unimaginable big bads,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment. “I am so impressed with the eternally fresh, heart-pounding, and emotional stories the writers and creative team at Marvel Television brought to life that led S.H.I.E.L.D. to be the longest-running Marvel series to-date.”

In his interview with Deadline to unveil the end of the series, Loeb said "You have to see how this ends, you have to." He added that they chose to end the series with the next season so that they can end the show on their terms, even after originally expecting to end the show after Season 5.

It stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

You can catch the current season airing Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The sixth season finale will be on August 2 with a special two-hour episode.

“It will be bittersweet saying goodbye to Marvel Television’s flagship series," said Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television. “Our success is a true testament to the extraordinary fans and we remain forever indebted to them for their endless support. We want to end on a very high note and complete the incredible saga after seven amazing seasons and 136 hours of quality television.”

The cast of the show, along with producers and executive producers, are currently at San Diego Comic-Con.

Season 7 will have 13 episodes and run through the summer of 2020.