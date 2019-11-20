Mary Baldwin University again hosts Black Baby Doll Drive

Mary Baldwin University’s Office of Inclusive Excellence is helping boys and girls of color see themselves represented in their toys and books. The annual Black Baby Doll Drive is now underway, and new this year is a Black Boys Read Books Drive.

For 24 years, organizers have collected the dolls for girls of color to provide a true representation of young black girls looking natural.

"So it says to these young girls, not only are you beautiful in the skin that you are in, but there are those who are also experiencing what you are experiencing. There are those who are on your side, who are on your team, who are rooting for you and they also look like you,” Jazmine Brooks, MBU program fellow, said.

The drive is sponsored by the Black Student Alliance, Minority Clubs United and the Ida B. Wells Gateway to provide black baby dolls to young girls in the community this Christmas.

Students, professors and community members are asked to donate dolls that represent young black women to help foster positive self-esteem and self-image.

Mary Baldwin student Kimberly Jones told us previously that the drive is important because young girls should feel that the their toys represent them.

"You don't realize how hard it is to find black dolls in this community until you have to find 10 or even more," said Jones. "So it's really important to be able to make those dolls available to girls."

If you'd like to donate dolls, you can drop them off at Mary Baldwin's Kable House.

As for the book drive, organizers are looking for those that tell the stories of black and brown children, written by authors of color who provide a reflection of what these children experience. The deadline for both collection drives is December 7.

