Mary Baldwin University announces plan to reopen campus for fall semester

Mary Baldwin University announced on Wednesday that they plan to reopen their campus when the fall semester starts up on August 31.

Like most colleges and universities across the U.S., Mary Baldwin began suspending in-person classes, canceling on-campus events, and moving classes online in mid-March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in Virginia and across the country.

As of March 18, courses were switched to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Throughout our 178 year history, Mary Baldwin has proven time and again the ability to survive the most challenging of circumstances,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox. “The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. In this spirit of grit and determination, and based on the best information available at this time, we are pleased to move forward with plans to welcome our residential undergraduate and graduate students back to campus in August.”

That decision falls in line with the move most Virginia colleges and universities are making, keeping summer classes online, but planning to reopen campus for the fall.

At this point, Virginia is still seeing rising COVID-19 case totals, but the curve appears to be beginning to flatten, and Gov. Ralph Northam is planning to move Virginia into Phase 1 of gradually reopening on May 15.

It's a three-phase process, and each phase, Northam said, is expected to last from two to four weeks as the health department continues monitoring case numbers.

Mary Baldwin says they are "committed to providing the safest environment possible for new and returning students, employees, and the local community."

In light of that, faculty, staff, and healthcare providers from across the campus community have formed a planning committee to review daily routines at the university, policies, and procedures to determine any necessary adaptations to accommodate more social distancing and other precautions.

The committee is charged with ensuring compliance with all national, regional, and local public health orders, including delaying the August 31 reopening if necessary by government directive.

The university cites advantages that make a fall return possible for them, including their small-town location in Staunton, which, as of May 5, had only seen 13 positive COVID-19 cases; the pandemic preparations and care available at Augusta Health; and the medical expertise within the university's Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences.

“It is far more than our ability to reopen our campus that drives us: it is our student-centered mission,” continued Fox. “We must continue our work to empower students to pursue lives of purpose and professional success. More than ever, our changed world will need the critical and creative thinkers, champions of equity and inclusivity, and bold changemakers that are Mary Baldwin graduates.”

The decision for a fall reopening moves Mary Baldwin in line with a number of other Virginia universities, like Radford University, the College of William & Mary, Christopher Newport University, and others.