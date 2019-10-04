Mary Baldwin University breaks enrollment record for second year

Mary Baldwin University has broken enrollment records for the second year in a row. This year's freshmen class is larger than last year's, which was the largest in school history.

MBU broke their enrollment record for the second year in a row. | Credit: WHSV

"We've got a lot of positive things to be proud of on campus," Matthew Munsey, associate vice president of undergraduate admissions, said. "And really the success that we've had is really due to the cross campus collaboration."

Munsey said MBU has increased the number of support services in recent years, including adding the division of student engagement. There is also a continued focus on keeping a student-centered community this year, and in the future.

"With declining enrollment being a possibility amongst a number of schools in the area over the upcoming years, it's been important for us to reinvest ourselves in serving the community," Munsey said.

He added this also means creating a true family atmosphere on campus, for both current students and prospective students.