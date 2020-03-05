Mary Baldwin University freezes tuition for 3rd year in a row

Costs for higher education may be rising across the country, but one Shenandoah Valley university is freezing tuition once again.

The Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for all students in the 2020–21 academic year, which marks the third year in a row that the school has kept costs steady for undergraduate residential and online students.

Mary Baldwin's tuition rate is just under $30,690, where it has remained for several years now.

“Putting students first means taking into consideration the challenge of funding up front investment in a college degree,” said MBU President Dr. Pamela R. Fox. “We are fortunate that we are in a position to once again help manage that burden for them and for their families.”

According to the university, the school provides financial aid to "nearly every one of its students."

The average financial aid package at the school comes out to about $22,000.

The Commonwealth of Virginia also provides $3,400 for undergraduate students that attend private universities through the Tuition Assistance Grant.

Mary Baldwin, has seen two straight years of record-breaking enrollment of first-year students and is on track to meet enrollment goals in fall 2020.

According to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, tuition rates this year rose at an average of 1.2 percent at Virginia’s four-year colleges and universities.

