Freshmen students move in to Mary Baldwin University

On Wednesday, Mary Baldwin University freshmen moved into their dorms ahead of classes starting next week.

Current students help freshmen move into their dorms on Wednesday. | Credit: WHSV

This freshman class is expected to be the largest number of new students to join the university in its history. This is the second year of record-breaking enrollment for the school.

Current students, resident advisors and athletes were on hand to help students move in to the residence halls. Randle Green, a sophomore, helped move freshmen into dorms. He said he's looking forward to help bring them into the community.

"Kind of getting them and helping break the ice because a lot of them are nervous," Green said. 'It's the first time here being on campus and being away from mom and dad."

One freshman said she's had a great experience so far.

"I've made so many friends and I've had so much fun doing Mass Mondays, movie nights all the time, and just so much team bonding," Sylvia Lucero-Tyson said.

Lucero-Tyson is on the soccer team and she said she's looking forward to playing and her classes this semester.

There are other welcome week activities scheduled for this weekend, and classes begin on Monday.

