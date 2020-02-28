Mary Baldwin University partners with Staunton to conduct online survey

A recent survey in Staunton shows high levels of satisfaction when it comes to the quality of life and services.

The city partnered with Mary Baldwin University to conduct an online survey in 2019, covering a range of topics.

More than 900 people responded. Surveyors say the results are not statistically significant but it's a nice snapshot of feedback from constituents.

"89% rate the quality of life in Staunton as good or excellent. The city’s rated highly for the availability of leisure activities, attractiveness to retirees and families, and is a good place to raise a family - 45% say it was good or excellent as a place to work,” MBU Professor Laura van Assendelft said.

Respondents also shared some of their ‘wants’, which include plastic recycling, sidewalks, bike lanes, youth activities and more. The plan is for the council to dig deeper into the survey at a later date.