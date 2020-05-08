Mary Baldwin University seeking COVID-19 related poetry from community

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton is looking for creative submissions from the community during this time of social distancing.

Students in Spanish 277 are busy writing poems for a project they’re working on. Part of that project aims to include poetry created by people in the community about community, resilience, healing, and celebration.

Professor Brenci Patino, who teaches the class, says this is a way to offer relief through Word.

"We thought it's very, very important to do it, especially now," Patino said. "To create unity, and to let people know that we are in this together and we're thinking of them, and trying to do our part to heal."

Community entries are due May 13. Poems should be submitted in Word format to bpatino@marybaldwin.edu and ajfajardo@marybaldwin.edu.

