Mary Baldwin University to move classes online for remainder of the semester

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton will suspend in-seat classes for the semester and is encouraging its students to go home in an effort to minimize a spread of the coronavirus.

No cases of COVID-19 are confirmed on campus, but leaders said they made the decision to move all undergraduate clases online.

In-seat classes will be suspended starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Studies will resume online at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

The online classes will continue for the remainder of the spring semester which ends on April 20.

For more information about the university's plan for on-campus events such as graduation, click here.

Several schools in Virginia have changed its routines because of the coronavirus including

James Madison University and Bridgewater College.