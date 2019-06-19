Mary Baldwin announces new associate vice president

Mary Baldwin University has a new position, and it's aimed at helping students engage with the university.

Darren Jones is the inaugural associate vice president of student engagement. Jones said he is looking forward to working closely with students to help them reach their goals.

He said Mary Baldwin is in a unique position of being able to create an intimate community.

"That's very personal for folks," Jones said. "A lot of times people want to be seen, and they want to be heard. And I think at Mary Baldwin, we're in a great position to do that."

Over the last two years, Mary Baldwin has seen a large increase in enrollment, and Jones said the division of student engagement plays a role in that growth.

"It gives us a renewed focus on that student-centered experience, defining what that is, and making sure we have the talent and staff in place to be able to make those dreams become a reality."

Student engagement is a relatively new division. Dr. Ernest Jeffries joined MBU as the vice president of student engagement last year, in what was a new role at the time.