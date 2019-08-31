Mary Baldwin students "Meet Staunton"

Mary Baldwin University freshmen had a chance to explore the Queen City Saturday, and learn more about the place where they'll be spending the next four years.

This is the third year MBU has held Meet Staunton as part of their new student orientation. It's a chance for students to get downtown, learn about the city and see what's available. One local business said it's important for them to help students feel welcomed into the city.

"We want community," Cole Troxell, general manager of Baja Bean, said. "We want efforts made on our behalf to welcome young folk into the community and bring them off the hill and get them downtown."

Students divided into groups, and spent time at different businesses, historical spots, and houses of worship, among other places. They met with different people, like city council members, along the way. One student said it shows that Mary Baldwin wants them to do well.

"They want to give you opportunities to grow," Caitlin Allen, a freshman said. "They realize that it's in the community, and not just at Mary Baldwin that you're going to grow."

Freshmen students moved in earlier this week, and classes start on Monday.