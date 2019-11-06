Mashita extends restaurant hours, prepares for holiday season catering

Mashita has had its brick and mortar restaurant opened for about month after transitioning from a much-loved Harrisonburg food truck.

Mikey Reisenberg, who owns Mashita and also serves as the executive chef, said that customers wanted the restaurant to stay open longer, so Mashita recently extended its hours. It is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Reisenberg said that the business is preparing for a busy holiday season with the catering services they offer as well.

"We can provide all sorts of different catering options to take the stress off of your holiday. You can put the stress onto us and we'll take care of that, offer you something really good to eat. Something a little bit untraditional," said Reisenberg.

The restaurant serves Korean-inspired food, which may be a little different from what many Americans consider a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Jennifer Nelson, the catering director and front of house manager for Mashita, said that this is a great option for someone who does not want to cook a big meal and wants to try something different.

"We don't do the full turkey, but yes, we like to stick with our traditional menu, and just kind of give you something different. The food is always amazing, it's still that nice comforting Thanksgiving feel of a good meal," said Nelson.

Mashita has different catering options that include delivery, pick-up and even semi-prepared, and it is tailored to each customer. They also do weddings and other special events.

Nelson said to guarantee a catering order, place it at least two weeks in advance.