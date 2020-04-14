Mashita launches #GiveSsam Project, donating meals to health care workers

Mashita, a Korean-inspired restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg, has launched its #GiveSsam Project to keep cash flowing into the business while the community is supporting local health care workers.

Michael Reisenberg, who owns Mashita and is the head chef there, said that the #GiveSsam Project gives people an opportunity to make donations on Mashita's website by purchasing and then donating a gift card back to the restaurant.

The money goes into a fund and each time it reaches $150, Mashita will deliver meals to workers at Sentara RMH.

"We get the benefit of having the community support us, and then all of the food that the community purchases ends up making their ways to people who can really appreciate it," said Reisenberg.

He said the idea came from a long-time friend and supporter of Mashita, James Brown. Reisenberg said they liked the idea, because it is a positive way to keep business going when customers are limited, and for the community to make a difference.

"Any little thing helps in any way that anyone wants to contribute, even if it's helping us deliver the meals over to the hospital on days we make drop-offs; we're open to any kind of contributions whatsoever," said Reisenberg.

Last week, Mashita delivered 40 meals, which consisted of steamed buns, various sides and mild sauces, to the respiratory therapist department and progressive care nurses, with the help of Janet Wendelken at the Sentara RMH Foundation.

Next week, the plan is to deliver 60 meals to Emergency Room nurses.

Everyone who donates can write a note that is attached to a thank-you card for those who are receiving the delivery.

For more information on how to donate, click here .