Mason’s Toy Box surprises young boy battling brain cancer with gifts

A young boy who is battling cancer has something to smile about. Mason’s Toy Box planned a night full of surprises to bring some joy to families who are struggling with a sick child.

Ryan Herring seems just like any other 5-year-old child. You would never know he’s battling a rare type of brain cancer.

“There is no cure for his cancer. Lately he has been having a lot more seizures than he normally had,” Amanda Herring, Ryan’s mom, said.

That is where Mason’s Toy Box is stepping in to help bring some joy to families who are impacted by childhood illness - especially since families are stuck in the house due to COVID-19.

“They’re quarantined already, they’re already facing emotional, physical, financial burden so we wanted to do something,” Kelley Kassay, founder of Mason’s Tox Box, said.

Different organizations from the area all pitched in to make the day special. The fire department blared their sirens coming up the street, radio station members dressed up as animals, and Ryan got his one big wish - chickens.

"It means a lot to us for people to come and do amazing things like this and they don’t even know Ryan,” Amanda said.

In addition to all the other gifts, The Ishan Gala Foundation is donating a brand-new swing set for Ryan to enjoy.

“There’s nothing that we can do, but just be happy with him every day and enjoy every day we have with him," Amanda said.

If you have a family that’s impacted by a childhood illness, feel free to reach out to Mason’s Toy Box.