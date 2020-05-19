Massanutten Regional Library prepares safety plans for future reopening

The Massanutten Regional Library branches have been closed across the Shenandoah Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. While a reopening date is not yet finalized, library leadership is hopeful to reopen in Phase 2 of Governor Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan.

Michael Evans, director of advancement at MRL, said they will begin allowing people to return library materials, including books, DVDs, and audiobooks, beginning May 26 using the outdoor book drops at any MRL branch. No late fees will be charged during this period.

He said all returned materials will be quarantined and sanitized before returning to the shelves.

Evans said during the quarantine of returned materials, items will still appear as “checked out” on patron's accounts, but this will change once the items are checked-in by staff.

While waiting for further details before planning their reopening, Evans said the MRL staff has been working behind the scenes to thoroughly clean all branches. He said new cleaning procedures have been developed to ensure the safety of patrons.

Evans said a curbside pick-up system is being created that will be implemented at the Central Library in Harrisonburg prior to reopening.

He said building procedures are being adjusted to ensure the safety of library patrons and staff.

"We are installing plexiglass sneeze guards to safeguard patrons and staff at the circulation, reference and youth services areas," Evans said in an email. "These will be installed at high contact areas in all branches."

Evans said the MRL will is not ready to accept book donations just yet.

For updates on the MRL, visit their website, Facebook page, or library newsletter.