Massanutten Regional Library begins curbside pickup

Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) has begun the process of reopening by offering curbside pickup for people who want to check materials out.

Michael Evans, director of advancement for the library, said that they have had a great response so far. He said at the Harrisonburg branch alone, they are giving out 100 to 200 books per day.

"It's really a marvelous thing, you know. Nobody shows up to pick up their books at the curbside holds in a bad mood. They're always happy to be getting them," Evans said.

The library wanted to make sure that everyone had access to materials no matter what, which is why it waived all late fines. Evans said that the fees waived equal about $20,000, but it will allow more people to have access to check out books and other materials.

"It was the right thing to make sure that everybody was able to access the library at this time, because that's more important than the money that we've foregone by giving that up," Evans said.

The library has also launched its summer reading program, which will be completely online this year.

Curbside pickup is available at all seven MRL locations. People can go online and put materials on hold for pickup. The library will then contact them to set up a pickup time.

Residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page Counties who do not have a library card and wish to apply for one can email Stephanie Mullins (smullins@mrlib.org) for more information.

Patrons who are having issues with their current library card should email the MRL reference staff at reference@mrlib.org or phone 540-434-4475 x122.

Here are the designated pickup times for each location:

Central Library (Harrisonburg)

Monday - Thursday 10 AM - 2 PM

Sat 10 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 104

Elkton Community Library

Monday 3 PM - 6 PM

Wednesday 11 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 200

Grottoes Branch Library

Tuesday 3 PM - 6 PM

Thursday 3 PM - 6 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 300

North River Library (Bridgewater)

Tuesday 11 AM - 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM - 7 PM

Friday 11 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 400

Page Public Library (Luray)

Tuesday 11 AM - 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM - 7 PM

Friday 11 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 500

Shenandoah Community Library

Tuesday 11 AM - 2 PM

Thursday 11 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 600

Village Library (Broadway)

Tuesday 11 AM - 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM - 7 PM

Friday 11 AM - 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 700