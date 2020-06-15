Massanutten Regional Library launches curbside pickup at all branches

As the Massanutten Regional Library steadily reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is starting up curbside pickup services at every single branch location.

According to the library, you can browse their collection using an online catalog, through which you can place holds on materials, from books to audiobooks to DVDs and more.

In the process of placing a hold, you can indicate which branch you'd like to pick up your items at.

Alternatively, holds can be placed by calling the MRL reference desk at 540-434-4475 x122 and telling the librarian what you'd like to place on hold.

After a hold is placed, library staff will retrieve the materials, and once everything is ready, you'll be contacted for pickup during scheduled branch pickup days and times.

You should only go to the pickup location once you've gotten an email or phone call letting you know that your holds are ready.

Any Harrisonburg and Page County residents who do not have a library card and want to apply for one can email Stephanie Mullins (smullins@mrlib.org) for more information.

If you're having issues with an existing library card, you can email the MRL reference staff at reference@mrlib.org or call them at 540-434-4475 x122.

Below are the pickup days and times for each library:

Central Library (Harrisonburg)

Monday – Thursday 10 AM – 2 PM

Sat 10 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 104

Elkton Community Library

Monday 3 PM – 6 PM

Wednesday 11 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 200

Grottoes Branch Library

Tuesday 3 PM – 6 PM

Thursday 3 PM – 6 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 300

North River Library (Bridgewater)

Tuesday 11 AM – 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM – 7 PM

Friday 11 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 400

Page Public Library (Luray)

Tuesday 11 AM – 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM – 7 PM

Friday 11 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 500

Shenandoah Community Library

Tuesday 11 AM – 2 PM

Thursday 11 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 600

Village Library (Broadway)

Tuesday 11 AM – 2 PM

Thursday 4 PM – 7 PM

Friday 11 AM – 2 PM

(540) 434-4475 ext. 700