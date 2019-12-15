Massanutten Resort WaterPark to expand in 2020

At the start of next year, construction on the first-ever expansion of the Massanutten Resort WaterPark will begin by adding three new slides outside.

This will be the water park's first expansion since it was built almost 14 years ago.

The resort said they are in the permit phase of the expansion and hope to start construction on the slides in the outside portion of the park in January.

George Salcedo, operations manager of Masssanutten WaterPark, said this will also include enhanced kids playing area, bath houses, and a bar area.

He said over the next several weeks they are asking the community for help in naming the new additions.

"We're asking the community to actually help us in the, Name Your Slide contest, You can actually go on to our website

and it has the information that you'll need," Salcedo said. "We're gonna name all three slides and the winner gets a season pass and a second season pass so they can bring a friend."

Salcedo said they plan to have construction finished near the end of June or early July 2020.