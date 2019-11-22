Massanutten Resort opens up slopes for the season

On Friday, Massanutten Resort opened up their slopes ahead of schedule, marking it the start of their ski and snowboard season.

Kenny Hess, with Massanutten Resort, said thanks to below-freezing temperatures earlier this month, they were able to create some machine-made snow on the mountainside.

Hess said the resort will always make snow as much as possible whenever the weather gets below 28 degrees.

He said the Massanutten Resort team is excited for this season because they don't normally open the slopes until the start of December.

"November 22nd is the earliest we've opened for skiing in the resort's history, so we're really excited about that," Hess said. "We had the opportunity to make some snow in early November and we had a good run, so why not use it."

Friday was a day for pass holders only, but the slopes will be open for skiing and snow-tubing to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hess said depending on weather, the slopes should be open on the following weekends as well.

