Massanutten Resort plans gradual reopening starting on June 12

Massanutten Resort has announced their plans to gradually reopen operations this summer after shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from the four-season resort in Rockingham County, they're planning to start resuming operations on June 12.

Right now, in Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening, "entertainment and amusement venues" remain closed, as do many indoor recreational activities. However, outdoor recreation is slowly restarting, including golf courses in many areas, Virginia Beach reopening on Memorial Day weekend, state parks and national forests gradually reopening campgrounds and recreation, and more.

Phase 1 is set to last at least two weeks, and many businesses have been planning based on an expectation of entering Phase 2 in June.

According to a statement issued on behalf of Massanutten on Thursday, when they initially reopen on June 12, the resort will be at partial capacity, and the availability of any particular amenities at the resort, including pools, the water park, ski lift, miniature golf, etc., will be based upon the most current guidelines from Governor Northam's office and the Virginia Department of Health.

In preparation, Massanutten employees are making needed changes to the property to allow for social distancing and undergoing extensive training on safety protocols.

“Our property is unique in both its size and variety of amenities, and we’ve taken the development of our new re-opening plans and protocols very seriously,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “We take great pride in delivering remarkable experiences, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests once again to enjoy the mountain vistas and breathe in the fresh air."

When the resort opens on June 12, they plan to have their retail shops, day spa, golf courses and restaurants available for guests to enjoy, with limited hours of operation and capacity, as well as operational changes.

Spas were able to reopen in Phase 1, along with other personal grooming services, as was non-essential retail. Restaurants can currently offer outdoor dining at 50% capacity, as well as pickup and delivery options. You can find the Phase 1 guidance here.

Right now, Massanutten says guests that wish to dine at any of the resort's restaurants should plan on calling ahead to reserve their preferred dining time.

To manage the flow of guests and reduce time spent on each transaction, as well as to reduce lines, they're recommending all amenity tickets be pre-purchased, either online or over the phone.

Lines will be marked to allow for proper social distancing.

Massanutten's mission statement is "to provide remarkable experiences in a safe and enjoyable environment" and the resort says they are committed to standing by it amid COVID-19.

Resort staff are currently working to revamp their activity program to abide by restrictions while providing fun vacation experiences.

Some of the new programs in development include a weekly resort parade led by Massanutten’s mascot Theo the Bear and a drive-up movie experience, using the ski slope area.

They also have policies in place for rigorous cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all accommodations, public areas, and office spaces, including frequent sanitization of high-contact points, such as elevator buttons, door handles, reception counters, chairs, windows and restrooms.

Guests are advised to follow all of their local and state guidelines as restrictions, including staying at home instead of coming if they're under a Stay at Home order during the time they planned to come.

For more information and details about the resort's operations, you can visit www.massresort.com/recovery or call 540.289.4905.