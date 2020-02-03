Massanutten Technical Center to host country superstar Craig Morgan for Community Day

Massanutten Technical Center (MTC) has its third annual Community Day coming up on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Craig Morgan will perform at Massanutten Technical Center on May 30, 2020 | Photo: WHSV

This year, country music superstar Craig Morgan will be performing. Morgan's hits include "Almost Home," "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Little Bit of Life," and his most recent release "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost."

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and County Line will also be performing.

Chris Dalton, the assistant director for marketing and programs, said that outside of the concert itself, Community Day is a great opportunity for MTC to show off its 21 programs with a free open house. In 2019, Community Day included multiple auctions, fun for the kids and safety demos.

"Every single thing we make on fundraising throughout the year, especially with our auctions and our community events, goes right back to the students. We have skills competitions at the state and national level that the students participate in every year. This money helps them progress in their skills, but also in their ambitions to compete and recognition for what they can do here," said Dalton.

Concert tickets are $35 for premium seating or $25 for general admission. The rest of the Community Day events are free.

Tickets for the Craig Morgan concert go on sale March 16 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on MTC's website.