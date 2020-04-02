Massanutten adjusts policies in response to COVID-19

Massanutten Resort has adjusted its policies in response to Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order 55.

Kenny Hess, the director of sports and safety, said the resort has ceased group timeshare sales tours, canceled all spring reservations, and declined appointments from residents of New York, New Jersey and other hot spots.

"Safety is a huge concern for all our employees and all of our residents," said Hess. "We all live here too. We're all in it together."

This past weekend, Virginia State Police gave the resort a "warning" after receiving several complaints about employees doing tours and violating emergency orders.

Brent Coffey with Virginia State Police told WHSV a trooper spoke to management at the resort about the Governor's order, but no charges were placed.

According to a letter sent out to residents on Tuesday, employees are still leading tours but are following strict protocols.

"Buyers and representatives do not travel in the same car nor meet in public spaces, but rather in individual condo units in which the government-recommended approaches for social distancing are maintained," the resort said in the letter.

Earlier this month, the resort shut down the ski area early, closed public spaces, closed restaurants, and established sanitation and cleaning protocols.

Massanutten representatives said they will continue to monitor the situation and work with the community to residents healthy and safe.