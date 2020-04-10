Mattanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions offering free family meals during coronavirus

Around the valley, people have been doing what they can to donate food and supplies to those in need.

Massanutten Resort and Shenandoah Provisions are providing free dinners to the elderly and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Tuesday, they will be delivering enough food to feed four people.

Last week, they delivered meatloaf, mashed potatoes, salad and rolls. Next Tuesday, they will be delivering chicken pot pie, broccoli, bread and pineapple upside-down cake.

"We're also working with Pale Fire and out at the Mimslyn Inn, we're making loaves of bread," Mike Ritenour, executive chef with Shenandoah Provisions, said. "We noticed in the beginning, people were having a hard time getting bread, so we started making loaves. I think we sent out about 75 loaves last week."

Ritenour said providing these meals not only helps out people in the community, but also allows some chefs at the resort to keep working, even through coronavirus shutdowns.

They are currently looking at a 6-8 mile delivery radius from the Resort, including Massanutten, Elkton, Penn Laird, etc.

To order, email community@massresort.com by Monday morning. It will be noted on their Facebook page if they are sold out before then.

Be sure to include the recipient’s name, email address, phone number, and physical address. Mattanutten Resort posted on Facebook that if they are unable to serve you this week, they will try and put you on the list for the following week.