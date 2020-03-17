May commencement ceremonies canceled for Virginia community colleges

Commencement ceremonies that were scheduled for May for all 23 community colleges in the Virginia's Community Colleges system have been called off due to the coronavirus.

The decision was made in response to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend people avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.

According to a statement by Virginia’s Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois, that amount of time includes their May commencement season.

"I’ve consulted with our college presidents and please know that we do not take this step lightly," DuBois said. "What’s difficult is that the very things that make these ceremonies meaningful also make them dangerous in this pandemic. While it’s a celebration of individual achievements, it’s a community celebration. Many of the same family members who travel far and wide to attend are at particularly high risk with this virus. And the hugs and high-fives that come naturally to so many of us in that moment fly in the face of the social distancing practices we are asked to observe."

He announced that Virginia's community colleges will honor the achievements of the Class of 2020 graduates at a later time, in a time and manner safer for everyone involved.

Community colleges across the Commonwealth of Virginia have already adjusted how they are educating students during the pandemic.

The changes include offering remote classes, gathering students in smaller groups, and finding ways to counsel beyond the traditional face-to-face meetings, DuBois said.

“Though we don’t know when, we know that this pandemic will come to an end. Let’s do everything possible to ensure the dreams and aspirations that brought people to our colleges don’t get lost along the way,” DuBois said.

The school system is reminding people to be mindful of their health and stay updated on the latest information from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC as the response to COVID-19 evolves.

