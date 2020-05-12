May is Stroke Awareness Month: learning about the signs and symptoms

May is Stroke Awareness Month.

Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, FCPS, MD, FAAN, who is a consultant neurologist at Sentara RMH, said it is important to highlight the symptoms and risk factors of a stroke throughout the month to make people aware.

Dr. Siddiqui said that a stroke is the 5th leading cause of disability in the United States right now, and that time is absolutely precious when it comes to someone displaying the symptoms of a stroke.

She said that it is important for people to call 911, and not just to take someone to the Emergency Room, because at Sentara RMH, they have a special system that is activated when a stroke patient is being brought in via ambulance.

"Time is brain, so the more delay we cause, the more brain cells we lose, so we try to get things done as soon as possible, as quickly as possible with safety and efficiency," said Siddiqui.

She said in many cases, if a patient has tests done and can be given a certain medication within the first three hours of experiencing a stroke, their symptoms can improve greatly.

Siddiqui used the classic acronym "FAST" when describing stroke symptoms. The "F" stands for face, to look for any droopiness in a person's face. The "A" stands for arm, to look for arm weakness and ask the person to raise his or her arms. The "S" stands for speech, listen for slurred speech. The final "T" stands for time, meaning it is time to call 911 and time is critical.

She said that due to the coronavirus, the hospital is worried that people will not act as quickly as they usually would in fear that they may contract the virus at the hospital. However, the hospital is taking extra precautions to protect patients.

"We want to make sure that our population is aware that our hospital is taking all the measures to make sure people are safe. It is safe to come to the ER," said Sadiqqui.

Common risk factors for a stroke are: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and sleep apnea. Dr. Saddiqui recommends anyone with these underlying issues works with his or her doctor to get them under control, eats a healthy diet and avoids processed foods.