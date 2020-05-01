May is actually our wettest month despite the rainfall numbers. Why?

Based off 30 year averages, July is the wettest month in terms of measurable rainfall in the Valley. However, just because July records higher average rainfall, doesn't mean we should necessarily call it the rainiest month.

At Dale Enterprise (the station located closest to Harrisonburg) since 1989, July averages 4.18 inches of rainfall. For the month of May, that number is slightly lower at 4.05 inches.

We don't have to necessarily look at total rainfall to talk about "rainy" months. Rainfall has certain variances depending on the time of year.

Frequently, July has the highest rainfall due to violent thunderstorms but how many days out of the month is there measurable precipitation compared to the month of May? Let's find out.

If we were to look at the number of days that Harrisonburg has seen at least measurable precipitation, May leads the way with an average of 14 days of precipitation. In July, Harrisonburg has seen an average of 12 days of precipitation since 1989.

Overall in the last 4 years, 3 out of 4 of the years have seen at above average days of recorded rainfall. 2016 was known for rainy May days as we saw 22 days of rain that May. Since 1989, the maximum recorded days of rain in Harrisonburg is 26 days back in 2003.

In contrast, July has not seen more than 17 days of rainfall in the last 30 years. Higher rainfall amounts in July are due to more violent thunderstorms.